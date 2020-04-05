|
|
Camp, George
George M. Camp, who would have been 82 this year, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was born in New York City in the summer of 1938, the eldest of three brothers. George was always on the go. After a week of hard work, he enjoyed his family, playing with his dogs, tennis, and acquiring antiques. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, sailing, hunting, and traveling with his wife, Camille. He was described as an intelligent, loving, kind, humorous, caring, engaging, down-to-earth, approachable person, as well as, a foodie. George was well-loved by his friends and acquaintances.
George graduated from The Fay School, in 1952, and from The Taft School, in 1956. In 1960, he earned a B.A. in American Literature from Middlebury College. He completed an M.A. in Criminology and Corrections at Florida State University in 1962, and a Ph.D. in Sociology at Yale University in 1967. George was a lifetime supporter of The Taft School and Yale University.
In 1962, George began his career as a Correctional Counselor for the Connecticut Department of Correction. He then worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1963 to 1971. He served in several positions, including Associate Warden at Lompoc, California, and Marion, Illinois. He also was the Executive Assistant to the Warden at Marion, Illinois. George also worked as a Program Analyst in the Bureau's Central Office. His initial assignment in the Bureau was a Classification and Parole Officer at Terre Haute, Indiana, and Marion, Illinois. He was also an Adjunct Professor of Sociology at Southern Illinois University from 1968 to 1970. George became Assistant Commissioner of New York City's Department of Corrections from 1971 to 1972, and Director of Missouri's Department of Corrections from 1973 to1977. In 1977, he served as First Deputy Commissioner for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and Chairman of the New York State Commission on Correctional Standards and Goals. In 1978, George became the founder and Principal of the Criminal Justice Institute until 1981, when Camille joined him, and they became Co-Principals of their highly successful business until they retired in 2016. George and his wife became Co-Executive Directors of the Association of State Correctional Administrators until 2016, which was recently renamed Correctional Leaders Association. He also was a lifetime member of the American Correctional Association for many years. George published numerous publications. He diligently and patiently worked to improve correctional systems throughout the United States.
George was a lifelong avid tennis player. He played his sport until November of 2019. He served more than 10 years on Yale University's Graduate School Development Board and he was a member of The Yale Club in New York City. George was a member of the Kenmure Country Club, a Board Member of Kenmure Security, and Kenmure Property Owners Association in North Carolina, where he and Camille lived during the winter months. He also was a Board Member of the Middlesex County Historical Society in Connecticut. Following in his father's footsteps, George was a Board Member of The Rockfall Foundation for some time and a Board Member of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association. George was recognized with Camille as "Outstanding Friends of the CFPA" in 2011.
George leaves his wife, Camille, and four children – George and former daughter-in-law Tammy, Blease and wife Sandi, Sarah, and Cammie. He leaves two brothers - Herb and wife Robyne and Chris. Also, George leaves six grandchildren - George, Nick, Alex, Cole, Scott, and Michael. He leaves his nephew John and wife Michelle and his niece Elizabeth and husband James. And last, but not least, George leaves his beloved dog, Mojo.
There will be a private family funeral service. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Taft School's Camp Family Fund or Yale University's Sociology Department in memory of George M. Camp. For The Taft School: Contributions may be made payable to The Taft School and sent to The Taft School c/o the Development Office, 110 Woodbury Road, Watertown, CT, 06795. For Yale University: Contributions may be made payable to Yale University and sent to Yale University c/o Office of Development, 345 Park Ave S., New York, NY, 10010. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 6, 2020