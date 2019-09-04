|
|
Kiaffas, George
George Kiaffas, 75, of Truxton, NY, passed away on August 26, 2019 after being recently diagnosed with cancer. He was born on July 29, 1943, the son of Andrew Kiaffas and Dorothy (Hicks) Kiaffas. George was born in Westerly, RI, but lived most of his life in Connecticut. After finishing high school, he completed a short time in the US Air Force. He was a longtime resident of Truxton for at least the last 18 years of his life. He was a self-employed marine mechanic for many years, but was a master mechanic of any boat or automobile.
George is survived by his two sons, Jason Kiaffas and Nicholas Kiaffas and his step-daughter, Trudi (Cusimano) Freiler; ex-wife Cheryl (Corson) Kiaffas; brother James Kiaffas and sister-in-law Linda Kiaffas. He was predeceased by his sisters Marion Richard and Kathleen Bills, and first wife Patricia (Dascanio) Cusimano.
Contributions in George's memory may be made to the . After cremation, his family will be holding private services in Connecticut.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 7, 2019