Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
George Kleczkowski
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Middletown, CT
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Middletown, CT
George "Ted" Kleczkowski


1937 - 2019
George "Ted" Kleczkowski Obituary
Kleczkowski, George "Ted"
George Theodore "Ted" Kleczkowski passed away on October 21, 2019 after a long illness. He was born the ninth child to Bruno and Ida (Cyranowicz) Kleczkowski on July 30, 1937. He is survived by his brother, Daniel and his wife Louise, and sister-in-law Claudette, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ted was predeceased by his two sisters, Sally Oszurek, Adele Sennik, and five brothers, Bruno, Stanley, Albin, Steven and John. Ted was a gentle soul who loved his family and he particularly enjoyed all of the traditional large Kleczkowski family gatherings in Rockfall surrounded by those he loved. He lived in the same house he was born in his entire life and faithfully fed his grateful birds and squirrels twice a day. Ted loved his annual trips to Hampton Beach with his brother Al, and UCONN women's basketball. A devout Catholic, he said the rosary, read the Bible and watched the Mass on television every day. He was known as "Uncle Ted" to his nieces and nephews and all of their friends who will miss him dearly. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Family and Friends may gather prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 24, 2019
