Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
George Scherber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Scherber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Scherber


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Scherber Obituary
Scherber, George
George Scherber, Jr., 76, of Chester, beloved husband of 54 years to Eileen (Dunn) Scherber, left this world Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New York City, son of the late George and Helen (Marek) Scherber. He worked as a Tool & Die maker for Susan Bates in Chester and later for Macristy Industries in New Britain. George was "the hermit" who loved nothing more than being home with his family. Besides his wife Eileen, George is survived by three sons, Kevin Scherber and his wife Gena of NC, George Scherber and his wife Amber of Old Saybrook, Keith Scherber and his wife Maria of Chester, a sister, Helen Kerkes and her husband Robert of Middletown, eleven grandchildren, Abby, Josh, Libby, Grace, Eliza, Ethan, Emma, Adam, Jesse, Breana, Bradley, and great-grandchildren, Braxton, Corjean and Coriana. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan J. Scherber. Funeral services will be held Monday (June 24th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may call prior to the service on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, 1080 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Chester Fire Hose Company, 6 High St., Chester, CT 06412. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now