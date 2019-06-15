Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgiana Pasela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgiana (Thorpe) Pasela

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgiana (Thorpe) Pasela Obituary
Pasela (Thorpe), Georgiana
age 74, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. Always firmly decisive—no was no—her brown eyes also conveyed elegant kindness. Nicknamed Josh for her playful sense of humor, she had a remarkable ability for contentment. She is survived by her daughter Stasia Pasela and a sister Yolanda Thorpe. Celebration of life to be held Friday, June 28, in Hamden, CT. For further service information, please call Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home: 203-327-1313, or visit leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Middletown Press on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now