Pasela (Thorpe), Georgiana
age 74, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. Always firmly decisive—no was no—her brown eyes also conveyed elegant kindness. Nicknamed Josh for her playful sense of humor, she had a remarkable ability for contentment. She is survived by her daughter Stasia Pasela and a sister Yolanda Thorpe. Celebration of life to be held Friday, June 28, in Hamden, CT. For further service information, please call Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home: 203-327-1313, or visit leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Middletown Press on June 22, 2019