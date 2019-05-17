|
Harmon, Georgianna
Georgianna J. Harmon, 81, of Middletown, CT departed this earth after a lengthy illness Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She leaves behind sons, John Victory of Oswego, NY, William Victory of Waterbury, Kenneth Victory of Hamden, Robert Harmon of Middletown and Ronald Victory of New Haven; a daughter Laurie Cordano of Meriden as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Georgianna is predeceased by her parents Milton L. Prentiss and Evelyn Furness Prentiss, husband, Robert Harmon and ex-husband John Victory. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (May 22nd) at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may visit with her family on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit:
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 18, 2019