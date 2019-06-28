Scudder, Georgie (Edney)

Georgie (Edney) Scudder, 89, of Deep River, wife of the late William E. Scudder, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Apple Rehab of Old Saybrook. Born in Portland, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Hamlin) Edney.

Georgie lived in Deep River most of her life and was a member of Cross Street AME Zion Church in Middletown. She worked for Whelen Engineering in Chester for many years retiring in 2001.

Georgie is survived by three daughters, Georgette Peters, Cavell Purvis and Lugene Scudder; a sister, Sarah Ruffin; five grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank her caregiver for the care and attention given during her time of need. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgie's memory may be made to , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on June 29, 2019