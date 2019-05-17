Beebe, Georgine Ann

Georgine Ann Beebe, 68 of Middletown, CT died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 due to heart failure. She was born on January 23, 1950 in Haddam, CT to the late Georg and Adeline Wilderman Kriger. Georgine attended Middletown High School and then the Kuhn Training Center in Meriden, CT. At the Kuhn Center, she learned useful job skills and made many friends including her husband Clayton Beebe who she married in April 1973. Georgine leaves her sisters-in-law, Jane (Henry) Waterschoot, Berlin, CT and Evelyn (Commander William, USN) Riley of Springfield, VA, three nieces, Kara (Barry) Wenger, Lydia (Philip) Selzer, and Bethany Riley. The family thanks Luther Manor, Water's Edge and Middlesex Hospital for the care given to Georgine. Georgine enjoyed bowling, crafts and trips to Maine. Instead of flowers, please make donations to Middlesex Hospital or the Kuhn Center in Meriden. Please join us to share memories and refreshments at a celebration of Georgine's life to be held at Berlin Congregational Church, Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT on May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Published in Middletown Press from May 18 to May 25, 2019