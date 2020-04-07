|
Brown, Sr., Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brown, beloved husband of over 25 years to Margaret Brown, left this earth on April 4, 2020. Born on November 10, 1949 he was a lifelong resident of Durham. He was a graduate of Durham High School and of the American College of Mortuary Sciences in NYC. He was president of the Durham Cemetery Corporation, a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 771, a member of the Benchwarmers Club, and volunteered his time to work at the Benchwarmers booth during the Durham Fair every year. He was predeceased by his father, Helmuth Brown; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his mother, Regina Brown; brother Thomas Brown and his wife Jane; son, Gerald F. Brown, Jr., his wife Valerie and children, Mya and Cole; daughter, Lauren Brown and her fiancé Monica Sigel; step-daughter Sheri Lynne Vanasse and her wife, Sherry Clark; step-son Steven R. Vanasse, his wife Sue and his sons, Zackary, Cameron, Anthony; step-son Christopher J. Vanasse, his wife Jenn and their daughter Emily Grace; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. In lieu of flowers, a monetary legacy gift honoring the life of Gerald Brown can be made to The Prosperity Foundation. To make your donation, please visit http://www.tpfct.org, click "donate" and select the "Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Scholarship Fund" in the fund list. To leave a message for the Brown family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 8, 2020