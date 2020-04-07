Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. Brown Sr.


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald F. Brown Sr. Obituary
Brown, Sr., Gerald F.
Gerald F. Brown, beloved husband of over 25 years to Margaret Brown, left this earth on April 4, 2020. Born on November 10, 1949 he was a lifelong resident of Durham. He was a graduate of Durham High School and of the American College of Mortuary Sciences in NYC. He was president of the Durham Cemetery Corporation, a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge 771, a member of the Benchwarmers Club, and volunteered his time to work at the Benchwarmers booth during the Durham Fair every year. He was predeceased by his father, Helmuth Brown; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his mother, Regina Brown; brother Thomas Brown and his wife Jane; son, Gerald F. Brown, Jr., his wife Valerie and children, Mya and Cole; daughter, Lauren Brown and her fiancé Monica Sigel; step-daughter Sheri Lynne Vanasse and her wife, Sherry Clark; step-son Steven R. Vanasse, his wife Sue and his sons, Zackary, Cameron, Anthony; step-son Christopher J. Vanasse, his wife Jenn and their daughter Emily Grace; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. In lieu of flowers, a monetary legacy gift honoring the life of Gerald Brown can be made to The Prosperity Foundation. To make your donation, please visit http://www.tpfct.org, click "donate" and select the "Howard K. Hill Funeral Services Scholarship Fund" in the fund list. To leave a message for the Brown family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -