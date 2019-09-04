|
|
Flood, Dr. Gerald "Gerry"
Dr. Gerald "Gerry" Flood passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 84.
Gerry was born in New Britain, CT. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Margaret (Farmer) Flood and his 2 younger brothers Peter and Ronald.
Gerry devoted his life to education. He was a Professor at Villanova University for over 40 years and continued to embrace learning and advancing his own knowledge throughout his entire life.
Starting as a youth, he received numerous academic accolades from middle school through college. His intellect and capacity for knowledge was beyond the average "book smart". Gerry was well versed in just about every subject from literature, history, world religions, languages, music, current events and even pop culture. People were continuously awed at the depth of his knowledge. His family, students, colleagues and friends truly enjoyed learning from him and conversing with him on a plethora of topics.
Gerry attended Trinity College where he dual majored in Education and French. He received Trinity's Ferguson Prize twice for excellence in French. He graduated with honors in 1956. He then attended Johns Hopkins University where he received both his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Education.
In 1959, he started his career teaching at Villanova University and enjoyed teaching both graduate and undergraduate courses and chaired several committees.
He educated and counseled countless future teachers. It is estimated that over his career he likely taught well over 10,000 students. He was a memorable Professor as evidenced by the numerous appreciation cards former students would send.
Gerry will be forever remembered for his sweet demeanor and positive attitude. He was so kind, patient, thoughtful and supportive and never missed sending a beautiful card for a special occasion. He had a great sense of humor, silly at times, and loved interacting with kids and singing.
He enjoyed playing golf, watching collegiate and professional sports, reading and visiting with relatives and friends. During summer and school breaks he regularly took the train from Pennsylvania to Connecticut to visit with family.
Gerry will be greatly missed by his family. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Village at South Farms for their care of him and for providing him with opportunities to challenge his mind over the years.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday September 9th at 10:30 a.m. Saint Mary Church, 51 Freestone Ave Portland, CT. Friends may call.at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT. Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com for additional information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Middlesex United Way, Education Work Fund, 100 Riverview Center Suite 230, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 5, 2019