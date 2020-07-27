Flynn, Jr., Gerald V.

Gerald "Gerry" V. Flynn, Jr., 74, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middlesex Health. He was born on April 4, 1946 to the late Gerald V. Flynn, Sr. and Mary (Micale) Flynn. Gerry enjoyed his career at the City of Middletown where he was an employee for 36 years. He started his career as a Laborer and retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Streets & Highways in the Department of Public Works. Gerry was a faithful member of St. Sebastian's Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Elk's Lodge 771 where he was honored to be Irishman of the Year in 2015. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also shared a love of golf. Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Charlotte (Dorflinger) Flynn; children Ashley Flynn-Natale and her husband Matthew Natale, Gerald V. Flynn, III and his wife Pooja Flynn, and Shaun Flynn; step grandchildren Jordyn Natale, Thomas Natale, and Grayson St. Amand; two brothers-in-law Russell Dorflinger and wife Denise Dorflinger and Carmine Faraone; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his sister Sharon Faraone and two brothers-in-law Robert P. Dorflinger, Jr. and Richard Dorflinger. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends, and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake or public funeral gathering. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside burial service will be held. The Flynn family would like to extend their gratitude to D'Angelo Funeral Home for all their help and comfort during this time.



