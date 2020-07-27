1/
Gerald V. Flynn Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flynn, Jr., Gerald V.
Gerald "Gerry" V. Flynn, Jr., 74, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middlesex Health. He was born on April 4, 1946 to the late Gerald V. Flynn, Sr. and Mary (Micale) Flynn. Gerry enjoyed his career at the City of Middletown where he was an employee for 36 years. He started his career as a Laborer and retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Streets & Highways in the Department of Public Works. Gerry was a faithful member of St. Sebastian's Church. He was also a lifetime member of the Elk's Lodge 771 where he was honored to be Irishman of the Year in 2015. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also shared a love of golf. Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Charlotte (Dorflinger) Flynn; children Ashley Flynn-Natale and her husband Matthew Natale, Gerald V. Flynn, III and his wife Pooja Flynn, and Shaun Flynn; step grandchildren Jordyn Natale, Thomas Natale, and Grayson St. Amand; two brothers-in-law Russell Dorflinger and wife Denise Dorflinger and Carmine Faraone; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his sister Sharon Faraone and two brothers-in-law Robert P. Dorflinger, Jr. and Richard Dorflinger. In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends, and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake or public funeral gathering. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside burial service will be held. The Flynn family would like to extend their gratitude to D'Angelo Funeral Home for all their help and comfort during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 27, 2020
Charlotte and family, our heartfelt sympathy for the loss of Gerry. We feel your loss of such a loved one. Our hearts are broken, please find some comfort knowing friends and family love you and grieve with you. Love, cousins RoseMary,Ted,and Jeremy
RoseMary
Family
July 27, 2020
You will be missed so very much.

Running into you since Vinal always made me smile.

Our sincere and warm condolences to the entire family

Paul and Dee
Paul Schmitz and Domenique Thornton
Friend
July 27, 2020
Charlotte & Family,
We are so very sorry for the loss of Gerry. He was a great man, father and husband. Loved by all who knew him. We have such fond memories of him during our years together at St. Seb's School. Always a smile on his face and a joy to talk to. We are all thinking of you during this difficult time and hope all of your happy memories will get through this. Our love and hugs to you all - The Cotharin's (Phil, Ann, Josh & Nick).
The Cotharin Family
Friend
July 27, 2020
so sad to hear of Gerry’s passing . I really can’t think of a more likeable guy. He always made ya smile with his fine wit. When he came into Country Kitchen or was at Bingo working always so pleasant to talk to. May god rest his soul. Sincerely, Sharon Noglow❤
Sharon Noglow
Friend
July 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lynda Herrmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved