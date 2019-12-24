|
|
Jackson, Gertrude
Gertrude "Gert" Fitzpatrick Jackson was born Dec.15, 1940 to the late Eddie and Hellon Fitzpatrick in Acheson, AL. Her memories will forever cherished by sons Kelvin, Adrian, Cornelius and Tommie Jackson III; daughter Valerie Jackson; brothers Joseph, Grady, Sentha and Eugene Fitzpatrick; sisters Jewell Jones, Gloria Tolbert and Gladys Phillips along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 at 12 p.m at Zion Baptist Church, 16 James A. Moses Ave., Middletown,CT 06457. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Sat. Dec. 28,2019 in Pine Grove Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Fitzpatrick Jackson family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 25, 2019