It is with sorrow that we announce that Gertrude Pagano Mazzotta passed on September 23 but with joy knowing that she is at peace resting in the arms of our Lord. But for a brief period, Gert was a lifelong resident of Middletown where she was born, married, raised her children, and retired. She was the 8th and last surviving child born on July 4, 1917 to Giuseppe and Carmelina (Drago) Pagano who immigrated to Middletown at the turn of the last century from Melilli, Sicily; she attended St. John's elementary school, and Middletown High School.
Gert married Sebastian G. Mazzotta in 1939 and the couple raised their 4 children, Salvatore (deceased), Laurence (Marilu), Angela (George Schreiber), and Camilla in Middletown and Hyattsville, MD (during World War II when Sebastian worked for the Reconstruction Refinance Corporation which assisted small communities recover from the Depression). Her older son Sal was severely incapacitated by a football accident while in high school and Gert, overcoming her grief and through tremendous effort, promoted Sal's return to as normal a life as was achievable despite his physical disability.
Gert was renowned for her sartorial skills and needlework, 5 course holiday feasts, chocolate covered Easter eggs, bridge, bowling, and walking jaunts around Middletown. She was grandmother to 9, great-grandmother to 9 and counting. Gert maintained a spotless home with Nootzie until his death in 1982 and continued to be independent, cutting the lawn, shoveling snow, maintaining her home, driving, and attending Sunday Mass. She lived alone in the family home well into her late 90's at which point she fell fracturing a hip, and relocated to the Washington, D.C. area where she resided in an assisted living facility close to her daughter Angela.
Gert owes a debt of gratitude to her great-niece Shelly Carlone who was of immeasurable assistance to her in Middletown, and to daughter Angela and husband George who have supported Gert singlehandedly through her later years. She will be remembered as intelligent, independent, direct, cheerful, teller of naughty jokes, hard-working, and faithful to her Christian beliefs.
A mass of Christian burial and celebration of Gert's life will be held in St. Sebastian Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 8, 2019