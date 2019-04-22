Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Morse, Gertrude
Gertrude (Bugai) Morse, 96, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Morse, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown on February 26, 1923, daughter of the late Peter P. and Magdalena (Kokoszka) Bugai. Gertrude was raised in Rockfall and resided in Middletown for most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church, Middletown, her favorite pastime was gardening with her love for flowers and she was frequently seen cutting her lawn on her riding tractor. She is survived by her children, Richard Morse of Norton, MA and Marge Faraci of Deep River; brother, Walter Bugai and his wife Marianne of Rockfall; four grandchildren, David, Dana, Joe, and Lisa; eleven great-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Philip Morse; grandson, Richard Morse, and granddaughter, Jennifer Cardner; three brothers, John, Peter, and Rudolph Bugai; and four sisters, Mary Groblicki, Stella Socha, Albina Gasior, and Irene Bugai. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday (April 25th) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield, where she will join her beloved husband, son, and granddaughter. Friends may call at St. Mary Church on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 79 S. Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 23, 2019
