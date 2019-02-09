Middletown Press Obituaries
Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Madison
9 Britton Lane
Madison, CT
View Map
Stannard, Gertrude R.
Gertrude (Trudy) R. Stannard, 102, passed away on February 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Stannard, Sr. Trudy is survived by her daughter, Linda Wysocki of Sweden, ME, her son, Lawrence Stannard, Jr. (Cindy) of Salem, CT, and her granddaughter, Kelly Leibowitz, (Adam) of Salem, MA. Visitation will held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Madison, 9 Britton Lane, Madison, CT. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Trudy's name to the Clinton Historical Society, 103 E. Main Street, Clinton, CT 06413. To share a memory of Trudy, send a condolence to her family and view her full obituary, please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 9, 2019
