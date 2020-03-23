Middletown Press Obituaries
Giovanni Caccamo Obituary
CACCAMO, GIOVANNI
Giovanni (John) Caccamo of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Siracusa, Sicily on September 26, 1939, son of the Late Michele and Assunta (Nonnori) Caccamo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years Carmelina (Lina) DiMauro Caccamo. He was the father of Michael (Kimberly) Caccamo, Diana Mileski, Rosario (Armando) Caccamo). He will be missed by his five grandchildren Amadeus, Amaya, Giovanni, Carmine and Donavin. He leaves a brother Enzo Caccamo and his family, a sister Antonina Carasi and family. Sisters-in-law Maria Caccamo and family of Italy and Angela Pitruzzello and family of Middletown, The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice Nurses for their care and attention, Funeral Services are private, D'Angelo funeral home is entrusted with arrangements
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 24, 2020
