Giuseppe G. Pugliares
1948 - 2020
Pugliares, Giuseppe G.
Giuseppe G. Pugliares, 72, husband of Maria ( Guglielmino) Pugliares, passed away Sunday at Middlesex Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born March 5, 1948, in Augusta, Sicily, son of the Late Giovanni and Maria ( Baudo) Pugliares. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to his retirement was a Tool and Die Maker in the Aircraft Industry for 37 years and took Pride in his work He was a avid Fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Besides his loving wife of forty eight years he is survived by a son Marco Pugliares and his wife Michelle ( Labickas) Pugliares, and daughter Pugliares. A brother Angelo Cirocca and his wife Pinuccia of Augusta; a sister and brother-in-law Cristina Cirocco and her husband Michele. A sister-in-law Giovanna Guglielmino, brother-in-law Sebastiano Russo. Also many nieces and nephews and uncles, aunts from Italy. He was predeceased by a Sister Lucia (Pugliares) Russo
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery. There are no calling hours. D'Angelo Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Masks and Social Distancing will be expected at Church and Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
