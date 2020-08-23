Mooney, Gladys
Gladys (Koba) Mooney, 59, of Middletown, wife of Brian J. Mooney, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Middlesex Health in Middletown, CT. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Tyminski) Koba. Gladys was a graduate of Mercy High School. She was employed at Middlesex Health Hospital as an administrative assistant for both the Homecare and Hospice departments and was also the intake Coordinator. In 2015 Gladys received the Employee of the Year award. Gladys is survived by her husband, Brian, sons, Christopher Sheaffer of Meriden, Stephen Sheaffer of Middletown, daughters, Angela Sheaffer of Middletown, Amelia Bowen of OK, Sarah Mooney and her fiancé Benjamin Andrychowski of Baltic. Her brother, Michael Koba of Cromwell. Sisters, Arlene Brindle of VA and Alice Lawrence of Middletown. Niece, Sarah Lawrence of Middletown, nephews Daniel Lawrence, Timothy Lawrence and Colin Lawrence of Middletown. She had so many other nieces, nephews and cousins she absolutely adored. Best friend Susan Wilson of Middletown. Sister-in-law, Marsha Heim and brother-in-law, Mark Mooney. Gladys had so much love for every single person in her life that she has encountered. She had unconditional love for her children. She made the absolute best mother, wife, sister and friend. Gladys always had a smile to light up everyone's day. She loved to cook and feed others, garden, lay back by the pool with her dog Jack and be surrounded by her family. She loved listening to Neil Diamond on repeat -- 'Sweet Caroline' was her favorite alongside her wedding song with Brian Mooney 'Play Me'. Gladys loved her Middlesex Health family as well and cherished all of her friendships. She loved to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest. Gladys did everything with passion and pure love. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the ALS association at: www.als.org
. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.