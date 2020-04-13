|
|
Roberts, Glenn
Glenn John Roberts, age 68, of Branford, passed away at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven on April 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice (Szymanski) Roberts, beloved father of Max Roberts and loving son of Elizabeth Van Wazer of Essex. He will be remembered as a lover of the sea and a true yachtsman. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view his obituary, share a memory of him or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 14, 2020