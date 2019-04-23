Mortensen, Gloria E.

Gloria E. Mortensen, 93, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, widow of Theodore R. Mortensen, passed away April 18, 2019 at the Masonic Acute Care Center in Wallingford, CT. Born in Middletown, CT, on Apr. 3 1926, she was the daughter of the late Sebastiano Santostefano and Josephine Santostefano; Gloria graduated from Middletown High School in 1944. Prior to her retirement, Gloria worked at the AIG Co., AB Dick Co. as well as George DeBord, Atty., as a secretary. Gloria is survived by her son, Eric Mortensen(Denise) of New Haven, CT, daughter, Karen Mortensen (Royce Vehslage), her grandchildren, Olivia Vehslage of Boston, MA and Evan Vehslage of NYC, NY, and her brother Sebastiano Santostefano of Middletown, CT. Besides her parents and her spouse, Gloria was predeceased by her son, Theodore R. Mortensen, Jr., sisters, Philomena Gioelli and Sebastiana Cressimano and her brothers, Anthony Santostefano and Theodore Santostefano. There will be a graveside service for Gloria at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2109 at the Rose Hill Cemetery on 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary