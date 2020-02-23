Home

Incerti, Gloria M.
Gloria Marie Incerti, 92, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21st, 2020. She is predeceased by her devoted husband, Philip Peter Incerti Sr., her loving mother and father, Mary and Nicholas DeJohn, her brother Dante DeJohn of Middletown and sister Delores Silveira of Irving, California.
She is also survived by her three children, Philip Incerti Jr. and his wife Donna Gonsalves of Largo, Florida, Victor Incerti and husband Joseph Cote Jr. of Middletown and daughter Linda Incerti Miranda of Meriden. She was a special grandmother to many, leaving behind 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria, known as "Glo", worked for the Middletown , Kabel's Luggage Store and most recently, Malloves Jewelers. You would often find her playing cards, cooking for others and spending time with her companion dog "Muffy". She was known for her genuine and endless compassion for others.
Funeral services will be private with interment at St. Sebastian's Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Friends are asked to remember her with fondness in lieu of flowers and donations.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 24, 2020
