More Obituaries for Gloria Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Mary Graham

Gloria Mary Graham Obituary
Graham, Gloria Mary
Gloria Mary (Drapeau) Graham, 86, of Middletown, wife of the late Linwood Earl Graham, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Blanche (Drapeau) Lewis and her husband Everett Lewis. Gloria was employed with Pratt & Whitney and retired from Colts Firearms. Gloria is survived by her sons, Steven Graham of Middletown, Kenneth Graham of Newport News, VA, Scott Graham of New Britain, daughters, Kathleen Graham of Ipswich, MA, Karen Graham of New Britain, brothers, Joe Lewis of West Roxbury, MA, Steven Lewis of Roslindale, MA, sister, Susan Reynolds of Melbourne, FL, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Linwood and sons, Dan and Robert Graham as well as two grandchildren, Todd Graham and Kenneth Graham, Jr. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall 19 Congdon St East, Middletown CT. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the Hall. Burial will be at Indian Hill Cemetery at a later date. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 22, 2020
