Gregory Alan Damien Erhardt
Erhardt, Gregory Alan Damien
Gregory Alan Damien Erhardt of Middletown died July 31st, 2020. Born November 19th, 1959 to Barbara and Richard Erhardt of Danbury, he was the oldest of seven children. Known to many in Middletown as "Tramp," Greg devoted his last years to sharing what he could with friends in need and giving a second life to discarded and broken things. Where others saw nothing of value he grasped their potential. His passions for music, art, fishing, and the written word were only eclipsed by his one true love: the freedom he rarely felt on the open road. Life wasn't kind to Greg. And, for a while, he wasn't kind back. He is survived by a daughter, a son, and two grandchildren.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
