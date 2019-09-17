|
|
Gioella, Gregory
Gregory Gioella, 58, of Middletown, son of Margaret (Marchese) Gioella and the Late Louis Gioella, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Prior to his retirement he was employed by The U.S. Postal Service in Rocky Hill.
Besides his mother he is survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Donna of Middletown and nephew Michael and niece Lindsey
He enjoyed his 30 year career with the Rocky Hill Post Office making lasting friendships with his coworkers as well as customers, He had a passion for traveling and entertaining, and coordinating many travel adventures all over the world with his close group of friends. He took time out of his own life to care for his mother and uncle putting their needs before his own. His dog Owen was a blessing in his life and gave him a passion to support animals in need. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2 P.M. at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield.
Donations in his memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, 20 York St., New Haven 06516.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 18, 2019