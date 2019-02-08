Dooley, Harold J.

Harold Joseph Dooley, a native of Middletown, Connecticut and a resident of Colchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1934 to Harold Joseph Dooley and Myrtle Parsons Dooley and spent many happy childhood years involved in sports in elementary school and Middletown High School. Some of his best childhood memories were of swimming and boating at Black Point Beach each summer with his brother and best friend, Dick. Harold served as Vice President of Du-Lite Chemical Corporation, a family business started by his father and grandfather prior to the beginning of World War II, and stayed active in the business for many years. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club and Elks Club. He was a former member of First Church of Christ Congregational in Middletown and served as treasurer for a number of years. Harold was devoted to his family and friends and was happiest when surrounded by them making memories at lake Winnipesaukee or at the Connecticut shoreline. Harold is survived by his only sister, Sheryl and her husband Wayne Fontaine of Westfield, MA, his loving children, Sharon and her husband Gregory Kerlec of Prairieville, LA, Paul of Middlefield, John and his wife Nancy of Colchester, and Harold "Hal" of Boca Raton, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Justin Collins, Patience Collins, Gabriel Kerlec, Jeffrey Kerlec, Sioban Dooley and Patrick Dooley and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Isabella, Hannah, Landon and Paxton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard "Dick", infant twin brothers, Wayne and Douglas and his great-grandson Ethan. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. There will be a celebration of Harold's life at a future date for family and close friends. If you would like to be notified, please leave your email address on the condolences page at

