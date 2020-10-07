1/1
Harry H. Crandall Jr.
{ "" }
Crandall, Jr., Harry H.
Henry "Hank" Crandall, Jr., 91, of Middlefield, husband of the late Lillian (Hayn) Crandall, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Meriden, he was the son of the late Henry and Mildred (Trafton) Crandall.
Hank was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army in the Ordinance Disposal Squad. He came home to marry his love, Lillian and was married for sixty-six years.
Hank grew up in Meriden then moving to Lake Beseck in Middlefield. He worked as a mechanic and had a Texaco Station and garage in Rockfall. He also built his own garage behind his home.
Hank loved going to Maine and Rhode Island, boating, NASCAR races and most of all Bluegrass Music. He played fiddle and guitar and hosted a Bluegrass Picking Party every Wednesday night for decades. Through this he formed many friendships which became family.
Hank is survived by his son, Kenneth Crandall (Pam) of Ohio; two daughters, Deborah Boutin (Richard) of Cromwell and Cindy Hale (Daniel) of Middletown; two sisters; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, Hank was predeceased by a great-grandchild, Addison Keegan and a brother, Hilson Crandall and three sisters, Jean Reynolds Faustina Small and Geraldine Godburn.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. in Middlefield Cemetery, 402 Main Street, Middlefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's memory may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer or to a Music Foundation of the donor's choice. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.



Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
