Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Carriage House
245 Main St
Deep River, CT
Harry Stahl


1936 - 2019
Harry Stahl Obituary
Stahl, Harry
Harry K. Stahl, 82, of Deep River, husband of the late Dian (Wilcox) Stahl, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bride Brook Health in East Lyme. Harry was born on July 26, 1936 in Boston, Mass to the late Ralph Stahl Sr. and Ruth (Lerned) Stahl. His entire working career was in boat maintenance – mostly brightwork (painting and varnishing). Harry worked at Essex Boat Works for over 30 years. He married his sweetheart Dian Wilcox on June 16, 1956 and they raised two daughters in Winthrop, Deep River. They were married 51 years at the time of Diane's death in 2007. Harry was a wonderful husband and father. A very quiet and patient man who had a positive outlook. He was blessed with many healthy years of retirement spending time with friends and family and enjoyed refinishing furniture. Harry is survived by two daughters: Anita (Stahl) Allen and her husband Brian of Old Lyme, Marcella (Stahl) Fazzino of Madison, three grandchildren: Dylan Allen and his partner Colleen Jost of Middlefield, Anita Huberty of Baltic, Shane Fazzino of CA and two great-grandsons: Dominic and JR. He was predeceased by his grandson Gregory Allen; and two brothers Ralph Stahl Jr. and Ronald Lerned.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of life is scheduled August 12 with a service starting at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House, 245 Main St., Deep River. Donations may be made to Bikes for Kids at PO Box 94, Centerbook, CT 06409, Or Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries (SSKP), PO Box 804, Essex, CT 06426.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 1, 2019
