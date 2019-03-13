Bosquet, Helen (LoGiudice)

Helen Marie (LoGuidice) Bousquet, 90, beloved wife of Paul Bousquet for sixty-three years, was called to her heavenly Father peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born and raised in Middletown, Helen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Giuseppina (DiPaola) LoGuidice.

Helen lived in Middletown all her of life and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church. As a young woman, she worked at Goodyear Rubber, E.I.S. and the family business, Midtown Towing & Transport. Helen took pride in raising her children and taking care of her home. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and taking rides for ice cream. Above all, Helen loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren whom she loved deeply. Her sparkle, sass and strength touched all those who were blessed to know her and will live on through her family and friends.

Along with her husband, Helen is survived by her son, Brian J. Bousquet of Middletown; her daughter, Renea DiCicco and her husband, James of Middletown; her sister, Gloria Tringali and her husband, Frank of Middletown and three grandchildren, Ryan Bousquet, Chelsea (DiCicco) Sperandeo and her husband, Christopher and Carly DiCicco.

She was predeceased by four siblings, Rosario LoGuidice, Carmelina Canatta, Mary Giordano and Letesia Giordano.

Helen's family would like to say a special thank you to Ladi Salifou, Dr. Robert Fales, Dr. Joseph Longhitano and Dr. Thejas Swamy for their kind and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the , 116 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10016.