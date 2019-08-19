|
Laskarzewski, Helen Mary
Helen Mary (Bala) Laskarzewski, 97, of Cromwell, wife of the late Casimer "Cas" Laskarzewski, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Water's Edge Health and Rehabilitation. Helen was born in Moodus, daughter of the late Stanley and Marianna (Ryczak) Bala. Prior to her retirement, Helen worked as a line worker with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Helen was a Communicant of Saint John Church in Cromwell. Helen is survived by a son, Donald Laskarzewski of Rocky Hill; a daughter, Diane (Laskarzewski) Lee of Rocky Hill; four grandchildren, William Lee, Jr., and his wife Sharon, Robert Lee and his wife Jill, Kristen Lee and Morgan M. Laskarzewski; and nine great-grandchildren, McKensie, Madyson, Abigail, Madelyn, Jacob, William, Caleb Elijah, and Sophie. Helen was predeceased by two sisters, Nellie Jascot, Bernice Jurczak, a brother Edward Bower. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21st at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Friends may gather prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be sent to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
