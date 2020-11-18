Krashan, Helen O. Potter
Helen O. Potter Krashan of Cromwell, entered life eternal on Nov. 12, 2020. She is resting in the arms of the Lord, joining her husband Philo O. Krashan, who passed in 1994 and was the love of her life. Helen passed at home, where she lived on her own until the end. Helen was 100 years old and as she faced the end of her life, she did so with the grace that was her.
She was born in Rowe, MA in 1920, the daughter of Harold E. Potter and Olga L. Potter. Her early years were spent on her family's 220 acre farm; she played in the alder grove, picked wild berries and enjoyed board games. She recalled with fondness pumping water, getting their first car, rides with the horse and buggy in the winter. She attended a one room schoolhouse and moved in with another family to complete her education beyond the 8th grade. She attended North Adams State Teachers College and graduated in 1941. She relocated to Hartford and taught elementary grades at the Green School in East Hartford. Helen married Philo and moved to Cromwell. They built their own road and placed their home in the middle of nowhere and never thought of moving. Helen taught at the Nathaniel White School and Edna C. Stevens School, she had a magnificent memory and enjoyed hearing of the accomplishments of all her former students. She retired from teaching after 36 years.
Throughout her life she enjoyed serving others, encouraging and leading each person to love themselves and take to joy in their accomplishments. She served The UMCEB for many years as a Sunday School teacher and the financial secretary. She worked tirelessly baking, crafting, sewing, cooking, and donating every talent to God and to her mission to teach and encourage others. Helen was a charter member of the Cromwell Women's League, a group mostly of retired teachers whose main focus was giving scholarships. She chaired that committee and enjoyed choosing the scholarship recipients based on their applications and essays. Helen enjoyed all the big things, avidly followed politics, the market and the ever-changing world. She revered the little big things, awakening daily, grateful for her life, her family, her friends, the birds, the flowers, the trees, the sunshine, the Red Sox, the Huskies, and golf. She loved to play games on her phone and laptop, too.
She is survived by her little sister Barbara P. Sampson, 95, of Kissimmee, FL; her devoted daughter, Deborah Krashan Brennan; her son-in-law, who she loved dearly, Gary Brennan. Her grandson, David Potter Brennan, who unfailingly visited her daily bringing with him love, stories and tidbits of whatever he thought would fill out her days and make her feel adored. Charlotte
Chicowski, David's girlfriend, who also joined us nightly, filling Helen's home with life. Her grandson Jeffrey Philo Brennan, whose smile and infectious, exuberant spirit lifted her like no other. His girlfriend, Olivia Constantine, mirrored Helen's own love of education and she was very proud of Olivia's success. Her granddaughter, Valerie Elyse Brennan, a studious, creative young woman and a giver of hope and light to others. As well as Val's boyfriend, Alex Kochanowicz, a very bright student and an amazing cook. All these wonderful people and so many more - Kenny, Jake, George, Kenny, Donnie, Lester, Merwin, Bill, Bruce, Dave - nephews: Carol, Ruth Ann, Dorie, Judy, Alice, Lynn - nieces, many cousins, extended family and friends filled Helen's life with love and light.
Helen's legacy of love will remain in eternity.
Pastor Jeremiah Paul will lead a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Avenue, Cromwell. Masks are required. All are welcome.
Contributions in honor of Helen may be made to the United Methodist Church of East Berlin, 139 Main Street, East Berlin, CT 06023 or the CT Audubon Society, 1361 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
