|
|
Allen, Helene
Helene "Vicki" Allen, 86, of Edgewater, FL, formerly of East Hampton, CT, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
She was born in New Britain, CT to Irving and Sadie (Richman) Wachtel and grew up in Coney Island, NY and Manchester, CT. Starting first grade at the early age of 4 years she excelled throughout her school years. She was involved with the drama club throughout high school and after. She worked shortly in the insurance field and then spent a number of years in the financial aid dept of Wesleyan University. She was most proud of earning her CDL license and driving cross country with her husband Earl. She ended her work career at Connecticut Yankee Power Plant, making lifelong friends from her work family. Vicki and Earl spent many years RV'ing around the country with friends and splitting their time between Florida and CT. They both loved to fish and shrimp and spent as much time on their boat as they could. Vicki was a member of the Eastern Star in East Haddam. One of her greatest pleasures was baking and sharing her treats with family and friends. Her famous carrot cake will be missed by many!
Vicki was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Earl Allen. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Dougherty) Baroni-Schaeffer (Hank) of Colchester, Cathy Sue (Allen) Moebius (Joe) of Middletown, Son Guy "Chip" Allen (Lorraine) of East Hampton, grandchildren Sean McKinney, Kate (Baroni) Salathe, Cathleen (McKinney) Virgalla, Genna Baroni and Marshall Allen, brothers and sisters-in-law - Roger and Deanna Allen and Darlene and Steve Deuso, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends including her partner in crime - Lois Metz. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Elaine Winer and Judy Epstein.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 20th, 6-8 p.m. at Spencer's Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton, CT 06424. Funeral will be Saturday, March 21st at 10 a.m. at Spencer's with burial following at Lake View Cemetery. Donations in Vicki's honor may be sent to a local pet shelter of your choice. For online condolences, go to www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 18, 2020