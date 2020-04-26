Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Helene Raymond
Raymond, Helene
Helene C. Raymond, 91, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Andre Raymond, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Waters Edge. She was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, daughter of the late Horace and Juliette Lamy. Helene was a religious person and loved to joke and make others laugh and will always be remembered for the love of babies. She was also involved with MAPS, sending birthday wishes to multiple sclerosis patients. Helene is survived by her sons, Roger (Liz) of Middletown, Robert (Kay) of The Villages, FL, her grandchildren Marc, Carrie (Scott), Raianne, Elizabeth and great-grandchild Sidney. She leaves behind a sister, Denise Lamy of Trois Rivieres and was predeceased by Georgette, Leo, Gilles, Francois and Jean Louis. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer, make someone laugh, thank someone and make a donation. Due to the current conditions, funeral and burial services are private. To share memories or express condolences, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 27, 2020
