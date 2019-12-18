Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Henry Malon
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church
79 South Main Street
Middletown, IL
1932 - 2019
Henry C. Malon Obituary
Malon, Henry C.
Henry C. Malon, beloved husband and father, passed away on Sunday, December 15 at his home in Middletown, CT.
Henry was born in Turners Falls, Massachusetts to Polish immigrant parents. When he was a boy, he altered his birth certificate to prove that he was old enough to get a job in the tobacco fields. It was an arduous job that, in part, motivated him to go on to fulfill every immigrant parent's dream. While always working part-time to contribute to the family and support himself, Henry went on to graduate Columbia College and Columbia Law School. He practiced law in New York City for over 50 years.
Henry was most proud of his Polish heritage, maintaining his fluency in the Polish language throughout his life, and he had a lifelong interest in Polish culture and history. He served as a trustee of the Kosciuszko Foundation, and his professional activities included acting as counsel to various groups involved in post-communist Poland.
Henry leaves his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Glaser) Malon. He also leaves his five children: Paul, Carolyn (Stephen), Andrea, Diane (Robert), and Matthew (Yalila), as well as his twelve grandchildren, in whom he took great pride and delight: Corinne, Tim and his wife Thais, Michelle, Ryan, Christine, Bobby, Alicia, Andrew, Tommy, Christopher, Paul and Jacob. He was predeceased by his five siblings: Antonia, Jean, Irene, Edward and Chester.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, December 21st at 12 pm at Saint Mary of Czestochowa Church, 79 South Main Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will be held in Saint Bridget Cemetery, West Rutland, Vermont at a later date. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street, Middletown on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to Middlesex Hospital, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 19, 2019
