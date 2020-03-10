Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Church,
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Henry J. Bednarz Obituary
Bednarz, Henry J.
Henry J. Bednarz, 90, of Cromwell, husband of the late Florence (Drezek) Bednarz, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Gaisor) Bednarz. Henry served with the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed electrician. He is survived by his three daughters, Linda Bednarz, Karen Bednarz, and Christine McDermott and her husband Thomas, all of Cromwell; two grandsons, David and Benjamin McDermott; also many friends, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John, Frank, Walter, and Edward Bednarz; and sisters, Jennie Kendzior, Mary LaMontagne, Elizabeth Pierce, Emily Tobias, Josephine Zions, and Alice Sadlowski. Henry possessed a special skill and persistence in solving any issue, electrical or otherwise. He enjoyed time with his family, especially family vacations at Cape Cod. He will be remembered for his strong, yet quiet, gentle demeanor. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14 at 9:15 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at St. John Church, Cromwell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Hospital, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457 or the Cromwell Fire Department, 1 West St., Cromwell, CT 06416. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2020
