|
|
Blanchard, Howard
Howard F. Blanchard, 92, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Hospice at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, CT.
Howard was born in Columbus, OH on May 17, 1927 to the late Allen W. and Donna (Leavitt) Blanchard. He was raised in Columbus and Delaware, OH, attending local schools. In his senior year in high school, he volunteered to the U.S. Navy and was called up before graduation. He served in the Pacific theatre aboard a destroyer escort in WWII. Five years later, the Navy called on him again to serve in the Korean "Police Action".
After his honorable discharge, Howard enrolled at Rio Grande College under the GI Bill and graduated with a BA in Education degree. He returned to Delaware to teach history in grammar school and middle school where he also taught gym. Because of his blindness and other disabilities, he came to live at his brother David's family home in Glastonbury for the last 10 years. Our many thanks to the caring doctors and nurses and staff at Middlesex Hospital and Marlborough Health & Rehab, Marlborough Emergency Room and Emergency Responders of the ambulance service.
Howard is survived by his younger brother David and his wife Priscilla Blanchard of Glastonbury, cousins Bonnie (Blanchard) Lawlor of AZ and Fredric of OH. He was predeceased by his sister Jeannette.
A memorial service will be held at the Glastonbury Community Church, 113 Stancliff Rd., Glastonbury on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Light dinner with potluck salads and desserts will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Glastonbury Community Church General Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 17, 2019