Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Hugh Heisler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Heisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh R. Heisler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh R. Heisler Obituary
Heisler, Hugh R.
Hugh R. Heisler, 86, of Meriden, loving husband of Faye (Jones) Heisler, M.D., passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Hugh was born in Easton, PA., November 19, 1932, a son of the late Hobart Heisler and Gladys (Sandt) Heisler and had been a resident of Cheshire and Meriden since 1984. He served his country honorably as a commissioned officer and aviator with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Hugh was a graduate of Lehigh University, where he earned a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked in the specialty paper business in research and development where he received two patents, project management and marketing in New Jersey, New York City, Massachusetts and Connecticut where he retired from Hamilton Standard.
In addition to his wife Faye, he is survived by his son Stuart A. Heisler of Florida; his two grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth Heisler of Cheshire; his brothers John D. Heisler of CA, Hobart Heisler of CT; a nephew Mark (Stephanie) Heisler and niece of Milford; his mother-in-law Edith Jones of Meriden; a brother-in-law Samuel Jones (Karen) of GA and a nephew and nieces in NC. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Heisler.
He enjoyed sailing and woodworking.
The family is grateful for the thoughtful care and support of the Franciscan Hospice Staff and the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist.
Hugh's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, Nov 1, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov 2, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 10 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Holy Angels Church in South Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be private in the State of CT Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now