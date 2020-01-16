|
Flagg, Ingrid
Ingrid (Kuhbock) Johnson- Flagg,age 70, of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully at home on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Flagg of Westport, CT and her father, Alfred Kuhbock of Middletown, CT. She is survived by her mother Anne (Koran) Kuhbock of Middletown, CT, her sister Cindy Ruffino of Middletown, CT, her ex- husband and lifelong friend Warren Johnson, of Bridgeport, CT, two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Jeff Millington of Fairfield, CT, Karla and Dwight Frederick of Bridgeport, CT and five grandchildren Kara Millington, Kyle Millington, Cameron Millington, Kevin Millington and Jordyn Frederick. Born in Vienna, Austria she came to the United States as a teenager and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT where she was affectionately known as "Inky". She attended Middlesex Community College and obtained her LPN license. While her nursing career spanned over 5 decades, she also started her own nursing personnel agency back in the late 1980's which she eventually sold. She then obtained her realtor license and practiced real estate in Fairfield county before ending up back in the nursing field specializing in hospice care up until the time of her own illness. She was a forever strong, independent, kind, loving and compassionate mother, "Gramama" and friend. Her vibrant personality defined her as she always lit up the room when she arrived (usually fashionably late). She was truly the "life of the party" no matter where she was. Her infectious laugh and witty humor touched all who knew her; a beautiful soul inside and out. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Ingrid's memory to the . To extend personal condolences to the family please visit www.nutmegstatecremation.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 17, 2020