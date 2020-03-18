|
|
Smith, Irene R.
Irene R. Smith, 95, of Middletown, wife of the late Henry J. Smith died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown to the late John A. Ryczek and Josephine (Tylec) Ryczek. Irene made her career in the Middletown banking industry working at Hartford National Bank for many years, then on to Liberty Bank. She retired in 1986. Always the banker, there was never a bank statement left unbalanced! Irene loved to read, do word puzzles, watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and enjoy her favorite Friendly's Frozen Yogurt. The most important part of her day was watching the daily Mass on TV. She missed being able to attend church on a weekly basis. It was her faith that sustained her throughout her life. She is survived by her daughter Susan Stevens and her husband Jeffrey of Southington. Two grandsons Andrew Stevens and his wife Kate of New Hampshire and Eric Stevens of Connecticut. Irene was affectionately known as GIGI to her beloved great-grandsons Luke and Philip Stevens. Irene is also survived by her sister-in-law Katherine Ryczek and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was predeceased by her brothers John and Frank Ryczek. The family wishes to thank the Middlesex Hospital South 7 Hospice Staff for their support during this difficult time. Also special thanks to Franciscan Home Care and Franciscan Ever for their Care for their support over the past three years. Donations in Irene's memory can be made to the Office of Radio and Television, Archdiocese of Hartford, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, all services will be private. To share memories, express condolences online and view full obituary, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 19, 2020