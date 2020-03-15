Middletown Press Obituaries
Irma J. Cazzetta

Irma J. Cazzetta Obituary
Cazzetta, Irma J.
Irma J. Cazzetta, 91, of Meriden, formerly of Middletown, wife of the late Nicholas Cazzetta, died on Sunday, March 8th at Middlesex Health. Born on October 24, 1928 in Casentino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Domenica (Lisi) Lolli. Irma lived in Middletown for many years. She attended St. John School and was a 1948 graduate of Middletown High School. She was also a member of St. Pius X Church. Irma is survived by her loving family, two daughters Mary Lee Sheehy of Meriden and Monica Hall of Wethersfield, a sister Corinne Marsilli of Middletown, and a grandson Steven Zakrzweski of South Glastonbury. Also several nieces and nephews. She ws predeceased by her brother Anthony Lolli and a son-in-law Robertson Sheehy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:30 a.m. in the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 17, 2020
