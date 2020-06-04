Cornelis, Isabelle M.
Isabelle Mary Cornelis, 87, of East Hampton, passed away on May 29, 2020 at home. Born in Torrington, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Edna (Benway) Cornelis.
Isabelle lived most of her life in Middletown moving to Cromwell in 2006 and recently to East Hampton. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Middletown. Isabelle graduated Middletown High School, class of 1951. She worked at Elmcrest Manor for thirty two years in nursing and in the office and also for A & A Office Systems for twenty two years.
Isabelle is survived by two nieces, Joan M. Tuthill of East Hampton and Julia I. Murray and husband Robert of Pennsylvania, great-nephew Ernest Schaefer and wife Debra of NH as well as many other great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gustave J. Cornelis, sister, Minnie C. Lemieux and two nephews, David Lemieux and Leo Lemieux.
At Isabelle's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabelle's memory may be made to Middlesex Health Weiss Hospice Unit, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 4, 2020.