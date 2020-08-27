Monahan, Jacob Benjamin

Jacob ("Jake") Benjamin Monahan, 26, of Citrus Heights, CA, formerly of Middletown, CT, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jake was born in Middletown and was a 2011 graduate of Middletown High School. Soon after high school he moved to New London, CT and worked as a successful cook at Captain Scott's Lobster Dock and found he enjoyed the fast paced restaurant environment. In 2018 Jake drove to CA to join his older brother, Matt, and quickly found employment at Kathrin's Biergarten in Rocklin, CA. This authentic German restaurant created a new challenge which Jake embraced. He made many friends and thoroughly enjoyed his Northern California experience.

Jake is survived by his father, Michael L. Monahan, his stepmother, Jean Monahan, his brothers, Matt and John Monahan, and Daniel Scalara, his maternal grandparents, Joanne and Benjamin Burdick, his paternal grandmother, Patricia Monahan, his girlfriend, Desiree Palmer, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jake was predeceased by his mother, Emily Burdick Monahan and his paternal grandfather, John S. Monahan.

A small celebration of Jake's life was held in California on August 24th. A Connecticut celebration will be held at a later date.



