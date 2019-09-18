Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Jacque Cassella
Jacque C. Cassella Obituary
Cassella, Jacque C.
Jacque C. Cassella, Jr., 52, of Rocky Hill, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of Jacque C. Cassella, Sr. of Rocky Hill and the late Margaret "Mickey" (Nedley) Cassella. Jacque graduated with his BA from UConn and worked for the State of CT as an ITSME. Jacque was a true outdoorsman who loved skiing, hiking and fishing.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Megan and Allison Cassella and sisters Lisa, Christine and Michelle amongst many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT. Those who wish to support, we ask you send donations to the Jacque Cassella Jr. Memorial Fund with Liberty Bank, 315 Main St., Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 19, 2019
