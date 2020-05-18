Kennedy, Jacqueline Anne
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jacqueline Ann Kennedy, a longtime resident of Cromwell, CT, on May 12, 2020. Born January 29, 1968, in Pittsfield, MA, Jacqueline was the daughter of William E. Johnson and Cynthia (Ciepiela) Johnson of Groton, CT.
Along with her mother and father, Jacqueline is survived by a loving fiancé, Joseph Williams of Norwich, CT; her cherished children, Seraphina A. McKiernan, Sophia A. McKiernan, Lucien M. McKiernan and Alexander M. McKiernan of Cromwell, CT; loving sisters Allison Kennedy of Williston, VT; Kristine (Johnson) Nogalski and her husband Patrick of Fuquay-Varina, NC; her loving brother William C. Johnson of Groton, CT; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jacqueline was a 1986 graduate of Fitch High School, Groton, CT. She enjoyed the arts and excelled in volleyball, achieving most valuable player her senior year. After high school, Jacqueline attended the Berkeley School of Business in White Plains, NY and earned her degree in Marketing and Management. Following college, Jacqueline pursued her career as a marketing, promotion and product development manager in New York City's Fashion and Design industry.
Jacqueline was most recently employed for 25 years as an Executive Assistant to numerous senior officers of the Northeast Utilities/Eversource companies at their Millstone Power Station in Waterford, CT, and their Berlin, CT headquarters. She leaves behind many friends and co-workers whose relationships she treasured.
Jackie's greatest pride and joy was her children of which she loved dearly. As young children, she loved to read to them, sing songs with them, draw and paint, spend countless hours of playtime and walks outside in the sunshine, and star gaze in the evening. She always looked forward to hosting her annual pumpkin carving party at Halloween. She was a very talented artist, loved to bird watch, and took many photos and videos of her family. The many photos albums and videos Jackie created allow her children to treasure the memories of joyous time spent with her. Jackie enjoyed having breakfast with her children at Mitchell's, dinners out at DeNovellis and taking them to movies at the theatres.
Mystic, CT was a special place for Jackie, as she loved to spend time there. She loved the ocean, the beach, and the shoreline. She especially loved to collect sea shells with her son Lucien.
Her true friends and family will remember her child like laughter and smile. In honor of her memory, please be sure to tell the ones you love the most that you love them.
A private graveside service will be held in the future. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 18, 2020.