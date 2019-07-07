|
Kielb, Jacqueline "Jackie"
Jacqueline "Jackie" Kielb, 63, of Middletown, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Frank J. Kielb, Sr. and Elvira (Santacroce) Keilb. Jackie is survived by her son, Steven Kielb of Middletown; her granddaughter, Selina; a brother David Kielb and his wife Tricia of FL as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Michael, Robert and Frank Kielb. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (July 9th) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on July 8, 2019