1/1
Jacquelyn Crysler
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crysler, Jacquelyn
Jacquelyn (Rupert) Crysler, 79, of Haddam, wife of David Crysler, died Saturday October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Jenkins) Rupert. Prior to her retirement, Jacquelyn was an insurance agent for twenty-seven years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Wendy Edwards of Chester, CT, Kelly French of Colchester, CT, and Ann Buracchi of Madison, CT; sons, David Crysler of Mocksville, NC, and Brian Crysler of Moodus, CT; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday (Oct. 30th) at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to The Haddam Senior Center, 923 Saybrook Rd., Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 27, 2020
Elaine Crysler
Family
October 27, 2020
What a beautiful lady...inside and out. There is no one with a bigger heart. She was the backbone of the Crysler family ...the glue that kept us together . I adored her...she can never be replaced .
Donna Crysler Bronner
Family
October 27, 2020
Dear Aunt Jackie,
I will miss you with all of my heart - all the childhood memories and then through Facebook in later years. God got a special one with you. Love, Larry R.
Lawrence Rupert
Family
October 26, 2020
Jackie, you are one of the nicest persons I have ever met. I will miss you. Love Paula W.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved