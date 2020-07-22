Post, James A.
James A. Post, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Cromwell on July 20, 2020. He was born in Portland to the late LeRoy and Eva (Boardman) Post on September 7, 1929. James was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army as a radio/radar repairman. When he returned back to the states he entered the research and development field, first for Raymond Engineering in Middletown and then for United Technologies Research Center in East Hartford where he worked until retirement. During the great times in his life he enjoyed model airplanes, traveling in his motor home, telescope building and target shooting but his passion was two way radio communications, K1-NQJ was his call sign. He was a lifelong member of the Middlesex Amateur Radio Society and a 65 year member of the Warren Lodge #51 A.F & A.M. in Portland. He leaves his wife, of over 65 years, Joan (Ellsworth) Post of Cromwell; his son, Keith Post and wife Susan of Colchester and his daughter, Deborah Brennan and David O'Neil of Charlestown, Rhode Island; grandson, Steven Post and wife Stephanie; and two great-granddaughters, Josslyn and Jillian Post. He was predeceased by his brother, Clifford Post and wife, Mildred Post of Portland. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. in Center Cemetery, 55 Fairway Drive, Portland where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers donations in James memory may be made to Middlesex Hospice Palliative Care, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.