James Brown, 50, of Marlborough, beloved husband of Susan Kleinschmidt-Brown, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital after a strong and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Jim was a wonderful man who was loved by many, is missed and will always be cherished. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, son and friend. Jim was born in Hartford and raised in East Hampton, the son of William and Barbara (Woish) Brown of East Hampton. Jim was a 1987 graduate of Xavier High School, where he excelled in basketball scoring an astounding 1000 points during his career as well as being named one of the Middlesex County Players of the Year. Jim met Susan in 1997 at Rookies and they married in October of 2001 in Key West, FL surrounded by many friends and family. Jim worked in home construction for several years, as well as at Chicago Sam's (Rookies). His greatest and proudest accomplishment was his commitment to help raise his children Addison and Hunter as an incredible stay at home Dad. Jim's passion for sports lead to him coaching both of his children in basketball, soccer and baseball as a Marlborough Youth Sports coach. He was also an avid home chef who excelled in the culinary arts. In addition to his wife, parents, and children, he is survived by his brother, William Brown and his wife Noreen of Methuen, MA and their children, Allison and Chester "CJ" Brown. He will also be missed by his faithful, loving and loyal dog Maui. Friends may visit with his family on Saturday (Mar. 2nd) from 1 to 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. A celebration of life service will follow at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for the benefit of Jim and Susan's children, Addison and Hunter may be made at www.gofundme.com/friends-of-jim-brown-and-the-brown-family. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 1, 2019