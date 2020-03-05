|
Reardon, James C.
James C. Reardon, 86, of Middletown, CT, loving husband to Alyce (Mascaro) Reardon of 64 years, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 following a long illness, with his loving family at his side. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Viola (Madigan) Reardon and John G. Reardon. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. After serving, he received an engineering degree, and worked for 36 years at Pratt & Whitney as an Aerospace Engineer. He was an active parishioner of St. Pius X Church and their Men's Club. Jim served as a Westfield Fire Department Commissioner for several years, and volunteered at the Godfrey Library, to pursue his passion of genealogy. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and made several trips to Ireland. He was a lifetime member of the Middletown Elk's, and loved the Red Sox and the Patriots. He lived to spend time with his children and his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life. Besides his wife, he is survived by his four children, Michael Reardon of Charlotte, NC, Karen Csere and her husband Tim of East Hampton, Kelly Smith and her husband William Ardito of Middletown and James Reardon and his wife Donna of North Attleboro, MA. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan Curley, and two brothers, William and Merrill Reardon. He had 10 beloved grandchildren; Ryan Curley, Katie (Curley) Quilty, Molly Csere, Kara Csere, Alexander Reardon, Samantha Smith, Matthew Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Daniel Smith, Jack Reardon, 1 great-grandchild, Harper Quilty and also many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be at the Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, CT, on Monday, March 9th, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday, March 10th at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield St., Middletown, CT. Burial, with military honors, to follow at Miner Cemetery, Miner St., Middletown, CT. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by staff at the Middlebrook Unit of Middlesex Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite #4b, Southington, CT 06489. Please include in honor of James Reardon. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 6, 2020