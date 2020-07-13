Hadden, James F
James (Jim) was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Marilyn H Hadden. Faithful father of John (Patty) Hadden and Kevin (Kim) Hadden. Proud grandfather of Lauren (Brian) White and Tyler (Chelsey) Hadden. Loving great-grandfather of Emerson Rose and Bennett Marvin White. Jim passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45224 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
4360 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com