Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint John Church
5 Saint John Court,
Cromwell, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Donahue Sr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James G. Donahue Sr. Obituary
Donahue, Sr., James G.
James Gerald Donahue, Sr., 93, of Cromwell, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Fillmore) Donahue, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late F. B. "Chap" and Mary (Coleman) Donahue.
Jerry was a member of Saint John Church in Cromwell. He was a proud World War II Naval Veteran having served in the European Theater, Mediterranean and the South Atlantic. Jerry worked for Borden's as a milkman for many years and retired from Peter A. Frasse/Jorgenson as a steel truck driver and warehouse worker. Throughout his life time, he enjoyed home building projects and yard work, often being seen riding his red mower. He was an avid sports fan of the New York Yankees, Boston Bruins, New York Giants and especially the University of Notre Dame football team. Jerry was a loving husband and father and simply put, a good man.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Donahue, Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Collinsville; two daughters, Kathleen D. Ptaszynski and her husband, Joseph of Thompson and Maureen E. Donahue of Cromwell with whom he lived and gave him loving care; two step-grandchildren, Michele Feldblum and her husband Eric and Gregory Casasanta and his partner Elizabeth; three step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his favorite grand pets, Shelby, Archie, Watson and George.
Along with his parents and wife, Jerry was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard Donahue and Thomas Donahue.
The Donahue family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. David Minor and the staff of DeVita and Middlesex Hospice Health Care for their kindness and compassion, and to June and Paulette for the care they gave during Jerry's final days.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m. from the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John Church, 5 Saint John Court, Cromwell. Burial will follow in Saint John Cemetery in Middletown where full military honors will be accorded.
Family and friends may call on Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of CT, Inc., 2139 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 208, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to a charity of the donor's preference. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cromwell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -